New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other specialty products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy LBRT: This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.4% over the last 60 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR: This real estate investment trust which focuses on investing in luxury hotels and resorts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors LAD: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles, and related services in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

ePlus PLUS: This leading technology solutions company which enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

