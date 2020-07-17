New Strong Buy Stocks For July 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): This company that develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI): This company that primarily engages in the production of fabricated metal products, metal and concrete pole and tower structures has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK): This mobile internet company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 90 days.

LCI Industries (LCII): This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 54% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

