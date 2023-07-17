New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MongoDB, Inc. MDB: This company which provides general purpose database platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO:This company which is a real estate investment trust, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Yext, Inc. YEXT: This company which provides digital media technology services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.

Velocity Financial, Inc. VEL: This company which provides property mortgage solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Kelly Services, Inc. KELYA:This company which is a global leader in providing workforce solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

