New Strong Buy Stocks For July 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This company that owns and operates LNG carriers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation (KT): This telecommunication service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife LTD. (HLF): This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK): This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): This provider of commercial laboratory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.4% over the last 60 days.

