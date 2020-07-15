New Strong Buy Stocks For July 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CocaCola European Partners PLC (CCEP): This consumer-packaged goods company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

CocaCola European Partners PLC Price and Consensus

CocaCola European Partners PLC price-consensus-chart | CocaCola European Partners PLC Quote

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This global asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

CNOOC Limited (CEO): This company that explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.4% over the last 60 days.

CNOOC Limited Price and Consensus

CNOOC Limited price-consensus-chart | CNOOC Limited Quote

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This company that operates as a diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Equitable Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): This healthcare diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

