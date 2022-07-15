New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR: This explorer and producer of oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

CVB Financial Corp. CVBF: This bank holding company for Citizens Busienss Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.