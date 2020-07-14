New Strong Buy Stocks For July 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aarons, Inc. (AAN): This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Adient PLC (ADNT): This world’s largest automotive seating supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This company that provides transportation systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): This company that engages in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
