New Strong Buy Stocks For July 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aarons, Inc. (AAN): This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aarons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aarons, Inc. Quote

Adient PLC (ADNT): This world’s largest automotive seating supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Adient PLC Price and Consensus

Adient PLC price-consensus-chart | Adient PLC Quote

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): This company that provides transportation systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus

Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): This company that engages in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.