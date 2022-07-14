New Strong Buy Stocks for July 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP: This owner and operator of natural gas liquefaction and export facilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Quote

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share VRNA : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price and Consensus

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price-consensus-chart | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote

Janus International Group, Inc. JBI: This company which provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Janus International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Janus International Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Janus International Group, Inc. Quote

Sysco Corporation SYY: This food and related products marketing and distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Sysco Corporation Price and Consensus

Sysco Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sysco Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.