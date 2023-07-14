New Strong Buy Stocks for July 14

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lands' End, Inc. LE: This company that operates as a digital retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Lands' End, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lands' End, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lands' End, Inc. Quote

ING Groep N.V. ING: This company which provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote

PagerDuty, Inc. PD: This company which operates a digital operations management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty Price and Consensus

PagerDuty price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Quote

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc FRLN: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.9% over the last 60 days.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Sunworks, Inc. SUNW: This company which provides solar power solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Sunworks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sunworks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sunworks, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ING Group, N.V. (ING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lands' End, Inc. (LE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagerDuty (PD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (FRLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.