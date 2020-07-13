New Strong Buy Stocks For July 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.(AB): This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailers of new and used vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Synaptics Incorporated(SYNA): This company that designs and markets human interface solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation(AMTD): This company that provides securities brokerage services and technology-based financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

