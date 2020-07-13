New Strong Buy Stocks For July 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.(AB): This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailers of new and used vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
Synaptics Incorporated(SYNA): This company that designs and markets human interface solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Synaptics Incorporated Price and Consensus
Synaptics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Synaptics Incorporated Quote
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation(AMTD): This company that provides securities brokerage services and technology-based financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Quote
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): Free Stock Analysis Report
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): Free Stock Analysis Report
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.