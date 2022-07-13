Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 13th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS: This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

United Fire Group, Inc Price and Consensus

United Fire Group, Inc Price and Consensus

United Fire Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | United Fire Group, Inc Quote

Glaukos Corporation GKOS: This ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Glaukos Corporation Price and Consensus

Glaukos Corporation Price and Consensus

Glaukos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Glaukos Corporation Quote

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI: This oncology and hematology focused biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN: This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.  

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Click to get this free report

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPPI BECN KMI UFCS GKOS

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular