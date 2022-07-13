New Strong Buy Stocks for July 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS: This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Glaukos Corporation GKOS: This ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI: This oncology and hematology focused biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN: This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.