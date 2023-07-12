New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO: This real estate investment trust which focus on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

PagerDuty, Inc. PD: This company which engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty Price and Consensus

PagerDuty price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Quote

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI: This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rockwell Medical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rockwell Medical, Inc. Quote

Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This company which provides cloud-based subscription management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagerDuty (PD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.