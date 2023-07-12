New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO: This real estate investment trust which focus on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty, Inc. PD: This company which engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.
Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI: This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.
Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This company which provides cloud-based subscription management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
