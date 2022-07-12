New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Liberty Energy LBRT: This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource BLDR: This company which is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL: This company which is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group CVLG: This Tennessee-based company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG: This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

