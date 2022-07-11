New Strong Buy Stocks for July 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Phillips 66 PSX: This refining, midstream, marketing and specialties chemicals company which in its current form, came into existence following the 2012 spin-off of ConocoPhillips' downstream business into a separate, independent, and publicly-traded entity, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel X: This leading steel manufacturing company in the United States and the fifth-largest in the world that produces and sells steel mill products including flat-rolled and tubular products in North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy SU: This Canadian premier integrated energy company with operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Plains All American Pipeline PAA: This company which is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products in the U.S. and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercer International MERC: This company which owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

