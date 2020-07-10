New Strong Buy Stocks For July 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This one of the largest automotive retailers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

UBS Group AG (UBS): This company that provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

UBS Group AG Price and Consensus

UBS Group AG price-consensus-chart | UBS Group AG Quote

United States Cellular Corporation (USM): This leading wireless carrier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

United States Cellular Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Cellular Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Cellular Corporation Quote

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): This educational technology development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Boxlight Corporation Price and Consensus

Boxlight Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boxlight Corporation Quote

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX): This clinical stage gene therapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | MeiraGTx Holdings PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.