New Strong Buy Stocks for January 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 90 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM): This integrated poultry processing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC): This company that provides software products and software-enabled services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): This company that develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 90 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

