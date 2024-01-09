New Strong Buy Stocks for January 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO: This cancer research company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

NeoGenomics, Inc. Price and Consensus

NeoGenomics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeoGenomics, Inc. Quote

Wix.com Ltd. WIX: This company that operates a cloud-based platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW: This cross-platform games company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.3% over the last 60 days.

Light & Wonder, Inc. Price and Consensus

Light & Wonder, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Light & Wonder, Inc. Quote

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile giant has has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

RBB Bancorp RBB: This bank holding company for Royal Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

RBB Bancorp Price and Consensus

RBB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | RBB Bancorp Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

