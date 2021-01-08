Investing

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): This diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Adient PLC (ADNT): This one of the world’s largest automotive seating supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.3% over the last 60 days.

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): This leading provider of property information, analytics, and data-enabled software platforms and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

AAR Corp. (AIR): This company that provides various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

