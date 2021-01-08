New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): This diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Adient PLC (ADNT): This one of the world’s largest automotive seating supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.3% over the last 60 days.

Adient PLC Price and Consensus

Adient PLC price-consensus-chart | Adient PLC Quote

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): This leading provider of property information, analytics, and data-enabled software platforms and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus

CoreLogic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote

AAR Corp. (AIR): This company that provides various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

AAR Corp. Price and Consensus

AAR Corp. price-consensus-chart | AAR Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): Free Stock Analysis Report



AAR Corp. (AIR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adient PLC (ADNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.