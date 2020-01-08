New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS): This company that provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 90 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE): This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This company that operates as an automotive retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): This company that provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA): This company that provides heavy construction and mining services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 90 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.