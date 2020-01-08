Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS): This company that provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 90 days.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

 

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE): This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This company that operates as an automotive retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): This company that provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 90 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

 

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA): This company that provides heavy construction and mining services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

North American Construction Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

North American Construction Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | North American Construction Group Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Click to get this free report

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA): Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): Free Stock Analysis Report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular