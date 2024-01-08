New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA: This life-sciences technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS: This clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Trupanion, Inc. TRUP: This company that engages in the business of medical insurance for cats and dogs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

QuantaSing Group Limited QSG: This China-based online learning services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 325% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

