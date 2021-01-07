New Strong Buy Stocks for January 7th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This company that has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Gerdau S.A. (GGB): This company which is known for being the largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus
Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): This company that provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Price and Consensus
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Quote
Jabil, Inc. (JBL): This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): This focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus
Piper Sandler Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Sandler Companies Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Free Stock Analysis Report
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.