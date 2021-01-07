New Strong Buy Stocks for January 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This company that has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): This company which is known for being the largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus

Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): This company that provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Price and Consensus

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Quote

Jabil, Inc. (JBL): This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): This focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus

Piper Sandler Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Sandler Companies Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

