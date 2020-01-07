New Strong Buy Stocks for January 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): This company that discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE): This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD): This company that engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

