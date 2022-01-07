New Strong Buy Stocks for January 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck USAK: This company engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies RCMT: This national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Broadcom AVGO: This designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Diageo DEO: This company that produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



