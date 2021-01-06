New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): This leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company (GM): This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): This global manufacturer and marketer of consumer and commercial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

