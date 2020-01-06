Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE): This agriculture company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote

Career Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that provides educational services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 90 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC): This company that provides software products and software-enabled services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ternium S.A. (TX): This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

 

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Ternium S.A. (TX): Free Stock Analysis Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Career Education Corporation (PRDO): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular