New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE): This agriculture company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that provides educational services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 90 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC): This company that provides software products and software-enabled services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

