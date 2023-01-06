New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fair Isaac FICO: This company's technologies and solutions for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Fair Isaac Corporation Price and Consensus

Fair Isaac Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote

Bae Systems BAESY: This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 day.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CCEP: This consumer-packaged goods company which is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

CocaCola Europacific Partners Price and Consensus

CocaCola Europacific Partners price-consensus-chart | CocaCola Europacific Partners Quote

The Descartes Systems Group DSGX: This leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions company which delivers results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Quote

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This company which is a leading UK-based food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Europacific Partners (CCEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.