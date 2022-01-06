New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings EQH: This financial services holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries KLIC: This leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

United States Cellular USM: This full-service wireless carrier in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA NVDA: This worldwide leader in visual computing technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



