New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI): This company that supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN): This company that provides software and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 32% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP): This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI): This global diversified industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

