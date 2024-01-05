New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO: This regenerative medicine company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 500% over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM: This producer of shell eggs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.
Wayfair Inc. W: This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Cloudflare, Inc. NET: This cloud services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Evolent Health, Inc. EVH: This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.