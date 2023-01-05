New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price and Consensus

American Airlines Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG: This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus

Dynagas LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

BNP Paribas BNPQY: This leading banking and financial servicescompany which operates in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote

Novo Nordisk NVO: This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market and alsoa key playerin hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk AS Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk AS price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk AS Quote

SAP SAP: This company which is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world and the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

SAP SE Price and Consensus

SAP SE price-consensus-chart | SAP SE Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.