New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sunoco SUN: This master limited partnership has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Manchester United MANU: This company that operates a professional sports team has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR: This integrated multi-boutique asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Wolseley FERG: This distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Accenture ACN: This professional services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

