New Strong Buy Stocks for January 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI): This services company that processes and distributes metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.4% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): This company that offers vehicles for agricultural and industrial purposes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI): This company that was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

