New Strong Buy Stocks for January 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN: This commercial-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 250% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunoGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote

GitLab Inc. GTLB: This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.71% over the last 60 days.

GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus

GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote

Finward Bancorp FNWD: This holding company for Peoples Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63% over the last 60 days.

Finward Bancorp Price and Consensus

Finward Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Finward Bancorp Quote

BlackLine, Inc. BL: This cloud-based solutions company for accounting and finance operations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

BlackLine Price and Consensus

BlackLine price-consensus-chart | BlackLine Quote

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation TMHC: This public homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.