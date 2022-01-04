New Strong Buy Stocks for January 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:



Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This company which is one of the largest automotive retailers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Century Casinos CNTY: This casino entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Internet Initiative Japan IIJIY: This company that offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Orange S.A. ORAN: This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer Inc. PFE: This global pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

