New Strong Buy Stocks for January 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This company which is one of the largest automotive retailers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Century Casinos CNTY: This casino entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Internet Initiative Japan IIJIY: This company that offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Orange S.A. ORAN: This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Pfizer Inc. PFE: This global pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
