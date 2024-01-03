New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS: This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR: This computer networking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY: This bill payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

