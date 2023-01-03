New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dorian LPG LPG: This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which owns and operates Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 day.

Ranger Energy Services RNGR: This Houston-based company that provides well service rigs and services primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.

CECO Environmental CECO: This company which manufactures and sells fibre bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital TCPC: This externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company that focuses on middle-market lending, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Bandwidth BAND: This company that operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

