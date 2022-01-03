New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Emerson Electric Co. EMR: This diversified global engineering and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7% over the last 60 days.

Emerson Electric Co. Price and Consensus

Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

The Madison Square Garden Company MSGS: This professional sports company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 131% over the last 60 days.

The Madison Square Garden Company Price and Consensus

The Madison Square Garden Company price-consensus-chart | The Madison Square Garden Company Quote

Synaptics SYNA: This leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Synaptics Incorporated Price and Consensus

Synaptics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Synaptics Incorporated Quote

LaZBoy LZB: This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

LaZBoy Incorporated Price and Consensus

LaZBoy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | LaZBoy Incorporated Quote

AutoZone AZO: This company which is one of the leading specialty retailers and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

AutoZone, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoZone, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoZone, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.