Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

 

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 90 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This company that operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 90 days.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Click to get this free report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular