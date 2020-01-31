New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 90 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This company that operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 90 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
