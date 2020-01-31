New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 90 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This company that operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 90 days.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.