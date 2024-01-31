New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price and Consensus

ADMA Biologics Inc price-consensus-chart | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT: This clinical-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF: This international energy company engaging in the integrated business of hydrocarbons has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus

YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL: This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Price and Consensus

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. price-consensus-chart | Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Quote

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO: This exoskeleton products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

