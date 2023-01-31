New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Stora Enso Oyj SEOAY: This integrated forest products company which produces magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is aglobal marketleader, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Price and Consensus

Stora Enso Oyj price-consensus-chart | Stora Enso Oyj Quote

StoneX Group SNEX: This company which provides financial services and offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

Impinj PI: This company whichprovides referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 day.

Impinj, Inc. Price and Consensus

Impinj, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Impinj, Inc. Quote

Warrior Met Coal HCC: This company which is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal and operates primarily in Alabama, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal Price and Consensus

Warrior Met Coal price-consensus-chart | Warrior Met Coal Quote

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.