New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp MSBI: This financial and bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck USAK: This company which is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Whirlpool WHR: This company which is one of the largest manufacturers of home appliances in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

