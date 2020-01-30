New Strong Buy Stocks for January 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL): This company that operates as a precious metals mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 90 days.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This company that manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX): This company that provides various commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

