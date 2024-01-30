New Strong Buy Stocks for January 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC: This metallurgical coal mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining and exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
World Acceptance Corporation WRLD: This consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Potbelly Corporation PBPB: This operator and franchisor of sandwich shops has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
CVRx, Inc. CVRX: This commercial-stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
