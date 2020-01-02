Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This company that manufactures and supplies building materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST): This company that provides commercial and consumer banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

HomeStreet, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

HomeStreet, Inc. Price and Consensus

HomeStreet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HomeStreet, Inc. Quote

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 90 days.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ManTech International Corporation (MANT): This company that provides technology solutions and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

ManTech International Corporation Price and Consensus

 

ManTech International Corporation Price and Consensus

ManTech International Corporation price-consensus-chart | ManTech International Corporation Quote

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): This company that delivers performance critical telecom solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus

PCTEL, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PCTEL, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>


Click to get this free report

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

ManTech International Corporation (MANT): Free Stock Analysis Report

HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST): Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular