New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This company that manufactures and supplies building materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST): This company that provides commercial and consumer banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 90 days.
ManTech International Corporation (MANT): This company that provides technology solutions and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): This company that delivers performance critical telecom solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
