New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Green Plains Inc. GPRE: This low-carbon fuels company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Green Plains, Inc. Price and Consensus
Green Plains, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Plains, Inc. Quote
Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
New Gold Inc. NGD: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote
BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
Equinox Gold Corp. EQX: This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Equinox Gold Corp. Price and Consensus
Equinox Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024
Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.See New Top 10 Stocks >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.