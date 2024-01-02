New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Green Plains Inc. GPRE: This low-carbon fuels company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains, Inc. Price and Consensus

Green Plains, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Plains, Inc. Quote

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

New Gold Inc. NGD: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX: This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. Price and Consensus

Equinox Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.