New Strong Buy Stocks for January 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): This company that primarily focuses on consumer and commercial lending has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Capital One Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Capital One Financial Corporation Quote

Herbalife LTD. (HLF): This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife LTD. Price and Consensus

Herbalife LTD. price-consensus-chart | Herbalife LTD. Quote

Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI): This global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Methode Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Methode Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Methode Electronics, Inc. Quote

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE): This independent upstream operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

PDC Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDC Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDC Energy, Inc. Quote

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): Free Stock Analysis Report



PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herbalife LTD. (HLF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.