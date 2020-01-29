New Strong Buy Stocks for January 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This installer of insulation products and complementary building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Essent Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Essent Group Ltd. Quote

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB): This bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Quote

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS): This developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Agilysys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilysys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilysys, Inc. Quote

