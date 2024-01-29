New Strong Buy Stocks for January 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Phreesia, Inc. PHR: This healthcare SaaS provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Phreesia, Inc. Price and Consensus

Phreesia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Phreesia, Inc. Quote

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. SASR: This bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.3

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote

QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH: This multi-bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

Western Digital Corporation WDC: This data storage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU: This company which provides digital banking platform and digital financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nu Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





