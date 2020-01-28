New Strong Buy Stocks for January 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE): This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): This company that provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 90 days.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This company that operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 90 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This company that manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 90 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.