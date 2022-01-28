New Strong Buy Stocks for January 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This company which is one of the largest automotive retailers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
General Motors GM: This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
Lennar LEN: This company engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus
Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote
OneWater Marine ONEW: This premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus
OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote
Raymond James Financial RJF: This diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
